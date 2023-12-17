HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – One person was killed and another was injured in an overnight crash in Daviess County, Indiana.

The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office states dispatch received a call at approximately 1:42 a.m. Sunday morning for a single vehicle accident on County Road 700 N in Plainville.

Officials state a 2006 Pontiac G6 was traveling east when it lost control and went into a ditch.

The victims were identified as brothers Shawn Pershing, 21, of Plainville, and Breyden Pershing, 19, of Elnora.

Officials say Breyden was pronounced dead at the scene, and Shawn was taken to the Daviess Community Hospital with a possible broken knee and ankle then taken to St. Vincent in Evansville. Officials also say neither were wearing seatbelts. The family has been notified.

The investigation is currently ongoing.