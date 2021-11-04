One injured in school bus collision in West Terre Haute

WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Indiana State Police were called Thursday afternoon to West Terre Haute to assist with a wreck between a school bus and another vehicle. It happened just after 4:00 pm.

Indiana State Police later reported that Randall Easton, 69, of West Terre Haute was driving a Vigo County School Corp. school bus and was stationary in the crossover of SR 63 and Bolton Road attempting to go northbound.

A construction truck driven by Rustin Plunkett, 32, of Delphi was traveling southbound in the northbound passing lane removing traffic cones from the construction zone. Easton looked south and observed that northbound traffic on SR63 was clear, but did not look in the other direction.

Plunkett, who had pulled into the path of the crossover, still traveling southbound, was struck by Easton when he accelerated and collided with the construction truck on the passenger side.

A construction worker was on the lift gate, located on the rear of the construction truck, and fell off due to the impact caused by the school bus. This construction worker was transported to a local hospital for a medical evaluation.

Three students were on the school bus at the time of the accident. No injuries were reported. The parents of the students were contacted and arrived on scene to take each of them home.