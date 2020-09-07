One person dies in Patoka Lake

(WEHT)- Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating the death of Travis Ray St. Martin after his body was recovered from Patoka Lake Sunday evening.

An investigation reportedly revealed two women were in a tube attached to a boat when they fell off and struggled to stay afloat. Multiple people from the boat jumped into the water to assist them and recovered one woman. St. Martin reportedly disappeared under the water.

The other woman was recovered by another group of people and has been released from a Louisville hospital. St. Martin’s preliminary cause of death has been ruled an accidental drowning, drugs and alcohol are not considered to be contributing factors.

While officials say that while life jackets were on the boat, none were in use.

(This story was originally published on Sept. 7, 2020)

