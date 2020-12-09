One week left for Hoosiers to claim their restitution payment from the Equifax breach

INDIANA (WEHT) Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill is urging Hoosiers to visit IndianaEquifaxClaims.com and file a claim for a restitution payment in light of the massive Equifax data breach. Hoosiers have until December 16 to file a claim for payment.

Nearly 4 million Hoosiers are eligible for a restitution payment, and most have not yet filed a claim, Attorney General Hill said.

The Equifax data breach occurred from May 2017 to July 2017 and impacted approximately 147 million Americans, including roughly 3.9 million Indiana residents. The breach compromised Social Security numbers, dates of birth, addresses and, in some cases, driver’s license numbers and credit card information. Attorney General Hill sued Equifax following the data breach and secured a settlement with the company, which agreed to pay the state of Indiana $19.5 million.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on December 9, 2020)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS: