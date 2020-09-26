Orange County woman arrested for reckless homicide

WASHINGTON CO, Ind (WEHT) Indiana State Police detectives are investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian after a 911 caller reported a body in a ditch on US 150 west of Hardinsburg.

Around 6:07 Friday evening, Washington County 911 received reports of a man lying in a ditch along US 150 near Honey Creek Road near the Washington/Orange County line. After officers arrived, they a man dead and were told that a car may have hit him on purpose. Indiana State Police Detective Travis Baker responded and Detective Sergeant Dave Mitchell also responded.

ISP detectives believe that Sandra Huff (39, Paoli) was driving eastbound on US 150 with her husband, Roger Hardin (45), and two other friends when an argument began between Huff and Hardin. Detectives believe the argument turned physical, which caused Huff to drive the car into a ditch. Hardin and another passenger got out of the vehicle, and Huff attempted to pull back out onto the highway when she hit Hardin with her car, killing him. She then left the scene, leaving both Hardin and the passenger behind.

Authorities located Sandra Huff approximately three hours after the crash. She is charged with Reckless Homicide and is incarcerated at the Washington County Jail.

This investigation is ongoing as detectives await autopsy results.

(This story was originally published on September 26, 2020)

