INDIANA (WEHT) – The Indiana Office of Utility Consumer Counselor (OUCC) is requesting an Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission (IURC) investigation to evaluate the need for monthly utility reporting of disconnection and customer arrearage data.

“This information deficit prevents the Commission, the OUCC, stakeholders, and the public from timely assessing the consequences of this economic environment,” said Indiana Utility Consumer Counselor Bill Fine. “It is impossible to protect affordability for Indiana citizens without knowing how vulnerable customers are coping under these conditions.”

According to a press release, Indiana law generally does not require utilities to report such data to the commission. However, in its filed petition, the OUCC cites ongoing economic conditions including inflation and significant increases in wholesale natural gas costs, which are driving higher rates for electric and natural gas consumers. The OUCC notes that the IURC required most large investor-owned utilities to report similar data throughout most of 2020 and all of 2021 in its investigation of rate impacts due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The press release says the petition asks the commission to require all IURC-jurisdictional Indiana utilities with at least 8,000 customer accounts to report the following data on a monthly basis through the end of 2024:

Residential customer count

Number of residential accounts that are 60+ days delinquent

Total balance associated with residential accounts that are 60+ days delinquent

Number of residential customers on active payment arrangements

Total balance associated with residential accounts in active payment arrangements

Number of residential disconnections for non-payment

Number of residential reconnections associated with accounts disconnected for non-payment

Number of residential disconnection notices sent for non-payment