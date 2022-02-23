INDIANAPOLIS (WEHT) – Girls just want to have fun experiencing the great outdoors. The annual Becoming an Outdoors-Woman Workshop is April 29 to May 1 at Ross Camp in West Lafayette.

The cost for the workshop is $250 and includes equipment, meals and lodging. The program is designed for women to learn outdoor skills in a relaxed, low-pressure environment.

Participants will choose four activities from more than two dozen offerings including fishing, archery, wild edibles, wildlife tracking, shooting muzzleloader guns, outdoor cooking and more.

The workshop is open to women age 18 and older and is limited to 100 participants. Registration begins March 1 at IndianaBOW.com.