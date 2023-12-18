TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Outgoing Terre Haute Mayor Duke Bennett has been selected to fill a role in state government.

Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch announced via a news release Monday that Bennett will become the new Executive Director of the Office of Community and Rural Affairs, otherwise known as OCRA.

The news comes as Bennett will be leaving the mayor’s office after 16 years in the role at the end of the year after losing the election to Mayor-elect Brandon Sakbun. Bennett said he is thankful for the opportunity.

“I am thankful and honored for this opportunity from Lt. Gov. Crouch,” said Bennett. “As a four-term mayor, it’s obvious I love the city of Terre Haute. But, I am equally passionate about the state of Indiana, and I am excited I have the opportunity to work with mayors, township boards and local officials all around the state who all share a common goal of making their communities – and Indiana – the best it can be.”

Bennett also serves on the board of Accelerate Indiana Municipalities, a group representing more than 460 towns and cities.

Crouch said Bennett’s experience makes him a good fit for the role.

“The next chapter in Indiana’s history is quality of life, in large and small communities around the state, and Mayor Bennett understands this,” said Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch. “As communities and cities strive to build economically thriving places where people want to live, work and grow, Mayor Bennett will spread the collaborative spirit he cultivated in Vigo County around the state. Indiana will be in good hands with Mayor Bennett leading the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs into the future.”