Pandemic dampens Indiana monastery’s 150th year celebrations

ST. MEINRAD, Ind. (AP) — A southern Indiana monastery is celebrating the 150th anniversary of its elevation to abbey status without crowds after the coronavirus pandemic spurred the cancelation of numerous events marking the milestone.

The St. Meinrad Archabbey became a Roman Catholic monastery abbey in 1870. Monks and staff at the abbey had planned to share the landmark’s historic buildings and grounds with visitors this year during various 150th anniversary celebrations, but The Herald of Jasper reports the pandemic canceled or put on hold most of those events.

Saint Meinrad Archabbey spokeswoman Mary Jeanne Schumacher says the canceled plans “made sense considering the situation we’re all in.”

(This story was originally published on November 21, 2020)

