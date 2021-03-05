Pandemic doesn’t stop Hoosier Hysteria

VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – Hoosier hysteria, but with fewer Hoosiers and less hysteria. Most fans say they were satisfied just to attend a live game again.

But with crowd size capped, some students say the games just didn’t feel the same this year.

“Not having a student section probably had an affect on the game, because it just gets the team riled up,” said North sophomore Erik Borg.

But North’s athletic director, Tyler Choate says safety is priority.

“For this particular event, everybody is limited to 4 tickets per cheerleader and player. And we try to pre-sell those to each school. We just try to limit the people. Then of course the sign that’s behind me. Wearing masks and try to social distance as much as possible,” he said.

The gym was cleared in between games and the school had signs on the doors saying fans could not enter until their team’s game time.

“It’s just kind of cool to watch basketball for two hours and forget about the world that we’re in. Kids are playing hard, it’s a joy to watch,”Choate said.

(This story was originally published on March 5, 2021)