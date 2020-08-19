Pandemic hurts local government budgets

VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT)– Sales and income taxes plummeted this spring. Local and state governments are pinching pennies where they can. Local government officials are stretching their dollars to the max.

Vanderburgh County Council member, Mike Goebel and the rest of the council are reviewing the county’s 2021 budget.

“Hopefully things will start getting better, but I think the next few years is going to be very difficult,” Goebel said. Balancing next year’s budget is a tall order as sales and income taxes are taking a big hit due to the pandemic.

“The casino had been closed. That’s some of the revenue that comes in and just various ways the county collects funds,” explained Vanderburgh County Clerk Carla Hayden.

Evansville’s Convention & Visitor’s Bureau is paid by taxes from hotels. The CVB is planning for a 25% decrease in those funds. Executive Director Jim Wood told the Vanderburgh County Council their goal at the CVB is to keep administrative costs secure.

At Wednesday’s County Council budget meeting, Wood and the CVB’s attorney, Mike Shopmeyer, discussed moving their offices from The Pagoda on Evansville’s river front over to Main Street. They have not picked out a location yet, but have set aside $650,000 for the relocation.

The City of Evansville wants The Pagoda. City officials are requesting the CVB make $30,000 worth of improvements before moving out. Some county council members challenged the request, asking why the city can’t make those improvements after the CVB moves closer to the Ford Center, Victory Theatre, and Old National Events Plaza.

All department heads are cutting costs where they can. Councilman Goebel is advising Evansville to move all elections to even years. The Vanderburgh County Clerk says this has been a topic of conversation before.

“Moving the municipal election into what some people call the off year election, or the midterm election. That would be the non presidential federal election year,” Hayden said.

“It would save the Vanderburgh County, or city, taxpayers over $400,000 a year,” Goebel explained. He said it shouldn’t be too difficult on voters to merge that election with congressional elections.”We’ve got to protect the right to vote. We’ve got to make it as open and accessible as possible, but I don’t see this as anything but a money saver.”

The big question is, how feasible is it for Evansville?

“It would take change in our legislation. Change in the law in order for Evansville to do it because of it’s size. Right now it doesn’t fall into the law that allows us to do that,” said Hayden.

(This story was originally published on Aug. 19, 2020)