Parent reacts to new gas station under construction across from elementary school

NEWBURGH, INDIANA (WEHT)- Amber Sanders is a parent with kids attending Castle Elementary School. She said there’s a new gas station going up right across the street off of state road 261 in the Newburgh area.

“Why? Why would you do that to an already congested area in the mornings and afternoons,” Sanders asked.

Sanders said she’s not happy seeing this. She said the issue lies with possible new traffic patterns right in front of her kids’ school that could come as a result of opening up the gas station.

“There’s lots of people who just don’t pay attention unfortunately. They’re in a hurry to get where they’re going,” Sanders said.

She said these kids are smaller, younger, and safety for them is a concern.

“We don’t have crossing guards here. That’s a concern. Who’s going to be directing traffic, making sure kids are safe? There are kids in the warmer weather who use this walkway out here to walk to and from school so the increased traffic is obviously going to be a concern,” Sanders said.

Molly Barnhill, executive director at the Warrick County Area Plan Commission, said the company has been given protocols and zoning measures to follow. Barnhill told Eyewitness News they’ve been following these measures to help the traffic flow by the elementary school.

“They had to go through the state to get entrance approvals and indot actually had them move their entrance at one point to line up with the elementary school for better flow of traffic,” Barnhill said.

Sanders told Eyewitness News she’s recently reached out to elected officials in the county to see if there is something that can be done. Eyewitness News did reach out to those at Hucks for their input and haven’t not heard back.

(This story was originally published on January 29, 2021)