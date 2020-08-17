Parke County 2020 Covered Bridge Festival cancelled

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Parke County commissioners voted to cancel the 2020 Covered Bridge Festival, known as the largest festival in Indiana.

At the meeting Monday, two of the three commissioners voted against the festival, with commissioner Dan Collom, not voting, saying he would support their decision. The 10-day festival was scheduled for October 9 – 18th.

Commissioners said there would be no way to implement social distancing or face masks during the festival, that typically brings in close to one million visitors to Parke County each year.

Commissioners also said the health of the community was more important than the revenue the festival brings to residents.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on Aug. 17, 2020)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS: