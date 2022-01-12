Parties react to Rep. Hollingsworth’s decision

FILE – Rep. Trey Hollingsworth, R-Ind., speaks during a House Financial Services Committee hearing, Sept. 30, 2021 on Capitol Hill in Washington. Hollingsworth says he won’t seek reelection to the southern Indiana congressional seat that he first won in 2016 despite criticism that the wealthy Tennessee transplant had little connection to the state. Hollingsworth has been mentioned as a possible candidate for Indiana governor in the 2024 election and alluded to a possible run for other political offices in a column posted online Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, by The Indianapolis Star. (Al Drago/Pool via AP, File)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WEHT) — Rep. Trey Hollingsworth’s announced Wednesday he will not seek reelection to Indiana’s 9th Congressional District.

In response to the news, both parties had something to say. Drew Anderson, spokesman for the Indiana Democratic Party released this statement:

“Tennessee Trey Hollingsworth represents exactly what voters despise about politics: he used his Daddy’s money to buy a seat in Congress in a state he’s not even from and then voted against the issues that matter most to people. Hollingsworth said “NO” to the American Rescue Plan and The Jobs Act, which created jobs, revitalized the state’s infrastructure system, expanded broadband access, tackled the state’s childcare access, and provided critical relief that was needed during the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s no secret that Tennessee Trey will try to buy his way into the Governor’s office in 2024 and attempt to lead an Indiana Republican Party that continues to push their extreme culture wars ahead of a better future for Hoosier families.”

Indiana Republican Party Chairman Kyle Hupfer then had this to say:

“For nearly six years, Rep. Trey Hollingsworth has been a dedicated servant to the Hoosiers of Indiana’s 9th Congressional District. Hoosiers have certainly been well served thanks to his steadfast leadership.”

Hollingsworth has been mentioned as a possible candidate in the running for Indiana governor in the 2024 election.