Patient killed after fatally shooting retired cop at Indiana hospital

MUNSTER, In. (WGN) — A retired police officer was shot and killed while working security at a hospital in Indiana.

According to the Northwest Indiana Times, the incident happened around 1 a.m. Tuesday at Community Hospital in Munster, Indiana, when two retired officers, who were working security, responded to reports of a psychiatric patient assaulting a nurse.

A struggle ensued between the patient and one of the officers. The patient grabbed a gun from the officer’s belt and shot and killed the officer, the Northwest Indiana Times reported.

The other officer returned fire, killing the patient.

Just after 7 a.m., a police procession was seen escorting the retired officer’s body to the medical examiner’s office.

