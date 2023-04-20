HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — On May 7, 2010, Pearl Jam walked off the stage for the final time in Indiana. This fact will soon change, as the band announced Thursday they will be returning to the Hoosier State for a small batch of shows.

Pearl Jam will be coming back to the beloved Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville, formerly known and warmly remembered as the Deer Creek Music Center. The concert, which is scheduled for September 10, 2023, is the third city the band will be hitting on a short five city run.

Eddie Vedder and his band will be joined by Irish rock group Inhaler, who will be opening at the Chicago and Indianapolis dates. The tour will kick off in St. Paul, Minnesota and end further south in Austin, Texas.

August 31, 2023 — St. Paul, MN (Xcel Energy Center)

September 2, 2023 — St. Paul, MN (Xcel Energy Center)

September 5, 2023 — Chicago, IL (United Center)

September 7, 2023 — Chicago, IL (United Center)

September 10, 2023 — Indianapolis, IN (Ruoff Music Center)

September 13, 2023 — Ft. Worth, TX (Dickies Arena)

September 15, 2023 — Ft. Worth, TX (Dickies Arena)

September 18, 2023 — Austin, TX (Moody Center)

September 19, 2023 — Austin, TX (Moody Center)

Although nearly thirteen years have passed, Pearl Jam will be stamping this Noblesville show as their seventh Indiana concert since their inception. Their first show in Indiana was in 1991, as they joined The Smashing Pumpkins as supporting acts for The Red Hot Chili Peppers at the Indiana Convention Center.

An exclusive Ten Club members-only presale will be held through Ticketmaster Request for all dates on the tour. On sale registration to the public for tickets is being held through Ticketmaster Verified Fan. More information on that can be found by clicking here.