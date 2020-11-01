Pedestrian hit by deputy responding to crash

KNOX CO, Ind (WEHT) Around 9:18 Saturday night, Indiana State Police responded to a call of a vehicle hitting a pedestrian on US 41 just south of Hess Rd.

An investigation revealed a Knox County Sheriff’s Deputy was responding to a crash with unknown injuries near US 41 and Cottonwood Ln. The deputy was traveling with his emergency lights activated as he neared the area of Hess Rd, where a man in dark clothing walked out in front of his vehicle. The deputy braked but was unable to stop in time.

The Knox County Coroner pronounced the pedestrian, 68-year old Kenneth McGiffen from Vincennes, dead at the scene.

A further investigation revealed McGiffen had driven his car off the road into a tree and a fence. He had left his vehicle and was trying to cross the road when he was hit. The original crash the deputy was responding to was approximately ¼ mile away from where McGiffen was hit.

The investigation is ongoing.

(This story was originally published on November 1, 2020)

