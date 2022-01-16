Pence family rabbit, Marlon Bundo, dies

Vice President Mike Pence and his wife Karen Pence look over their pet rabbit, Marlon Bundo, as they speak at an event in the Eisenhower Office Building in Washington, Tuesday, May 9, 2017. The event was celebrating National Military Appreciation Month and National Military Spouse Appreciation Day. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Pence family rabbit named Marlon Bundo has died. Mike Pence’s daughter, Charlotte Pence Bond, bade farewell Saturday on Twitter to the beloved family pet.

She wrote, “Marlon, you came into our lives at just the moment we needed you most. I never could have predicted that a little bunny I found on Craigslist for a college student film would give me the courage to write my first book and be the inspiration for two more.”

Marlon was the main character in a children’s book, “Marlon Bundo’s A Day in the Life of a Vice President.”