LAGRANGE CO., Ind. (WEHT) — An overnight crash near Shipshewana has claimed the life of one Pennsylvanian man. According to the Indiana State Police, the semi accident happened shortly after midnight Sunday morning on an Indiana Toll Road.

When troopers arrived at the accident, they noted that they found two semi-trailers – one that was parked on the right shoulder with cautionary triangles displayed, and one crashed down in the north ditch.

Police say Shamshitdin Nuridinov, 45, of Morrisville, Pa., was found severely injured and unresponsive in the north ditch. Troopers immediately began providing CPR until LaGrange County EMS paramedics arrived and took over. Nuridinov was pronounced dead at the scene by the LaGrange County Coroner.

Police determined through preliminary investigation:

Shamshitdin Nuridinov was driving his semi-trailer that apparently ran out of gas and had become undrivable on the right shoulder of the westbound lanes. He exited his truck and was standing well off the road in the side ditch, where he was on the phone with his trucking company dispatcher.

Another driver was driving a freightliner semi-trailer in the right westbound lane approaching Nuridinov’s disabled vehicle.

Their semi-truck crossed over the white fog line, first striking the left rear of the Nuridinov’s semi-trailer, then side swiped the cab of the disabled semi, veered off road ahead of the disabled semi, crashed through a guard rail along the north shoulder, ran over Nuridinov, and then came to rest down in the side ditch after impacting a concrete abutment.

Due to the severity of the crash, ISP says the driver was transported to the hospital despite having no injuries. Officials tell us neither drugs nor alcohol were suspected in the accident.

ISP reports family notifications were made earlier Sunday morning with the assistance of Pennsylvania officials. They add that this remains an active and ongoing investigation, and there is no further information to release at this time.