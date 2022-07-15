WASHINGTON, Ind (WEHT) – An official with Perdue Farms has confirmed their Washington, Indiana plant is open and operating at full capacity on Friday as police continue to investigate a shooting in the neighborhood.

Police responded to a report of a male shooting at someone just before 6 p.m., Thursday, however police say the suspect fled the scene before officers with the Washington Police Department and Daviess County Sheriff’s Office could arrive. Investigators have since said they do not believe the person was actually shooting at anyone when he fired the gun. According to police, officers had reason to believe the person with the gun was upset with Perdue Farms over the suspension of a family member and that he made threats about going to the plant in Washington as well.

Police continued to have a presence at Perdue Farms during the overnight hours, but have not reported any further incidents. Police have not named a suspect in the shooting, and no injuries were reported.