Pete Buttigieg will teach a course at Notre Dame this year

Democratic presidential candidate and Mayor of South Bend, Ind., Pete Buttigieg speaks during a campaign stop at the Danceland Ballroom Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, in Davenport. (Meg McLaughlin/The Dispatch – The Rock Island Argus via AP)

Ind. (WEHT) – The University of Notre Dame has hired former South Bend mayor and presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg as a researcher and teacher for the upcoming school year.

The university announced last week that as a faculty fellow, Buttigieg will work on two research projects, one that explores how to restore trust in political institutions and another that considers the forces shaping the 2020’s.

Buttigieg will also teach an undergraduate course on the importance of trust in different fields.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on June 29, 2020)

LATEST INDIANA NEWS: