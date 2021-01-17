Peyton Manning and father Archie team up with Ascension St. Vincent for heart health

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) February is American Heart Month. Ascension St. Vincent, former NFL quarterback Peyton Manning and his father, former NFL quarterback Archie Manning, have teamed up to promote vascular screenings and heart scans.

Ascension St. Vincent kicks off the campaign with new commercials featuring Peyton Manning and his father Archie. The awareness campaign targets adult children and their parents and encourages conversation about heart and vascular health.

Screenings can catch heart and vascular concerns early. Officials with Ascension St. Vincent say identifying heart and vascular problems is crucial and can save lives.

The CDC says heart disease is the leading cause of death for men, women, and people of most racial and ethnic groups in the United States. About one in every four deaths is cardiovascular related.

(This story was originally published on January 17, 2021)