GREENWOOD, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The family of a formerly MIA Korean War veteran from the Wabash Valley invited WTWO to document his funeral and burial today.

The funeral got underway at 11 a.m. at Jones Family Mortuary in Mooresville, Indiana with the burial to follow. Army Sgt. Charles Garrigus had been listed as Missing in Action for more than 70 years.

His remains were recently identified among more than 50 boxes of human remains returned to the United States by North Korea’s government during President Trump’s administration in 2018.

A relative of Sgt. Garrigus spoke with WTWO Chief Photographer Josh Lum just before the funeral got underway, see that video below;

Garrigus will be buried Friday at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens in Greenwood. 13 police agencies and the Patriot Guard will help escort Sgt. Garrigus to his final resting place.

