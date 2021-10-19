Pit bull attacks, kills 69-year-old woman in Marion

MARION, Ind. (WANE) — A Pit bull fatally attacked a woman in a home in Marion Monday.

Police and medics were called just after 2 p.m. to a home at 303 High Street on a report of a dog bite.

According to a report from the Grant County Coroner’s Office, a man said he was in a bedroom of the home when he heard loud screams from the living room. There, he found the family dog – a Pit bull – had attacked his mother, 69-year-old Kathleen Bertram.

The coroner’s office said Bertram was sitting in a chair holding her 3-year-old granddaughter when she fell from the chair and the granddaughter screamed. At that point, the dog bit down on Bertram’s neck, the coroner’s office said.

Medics began CPR on the woman, but due to the severity of her injuries, she was pronounced dead just before 3 p.m., the coroner’s office said.

An autopsy is planned.

Marion Animal Control used a tranquilizer on the dog because it was still actively aggressive, the coroner’s office said. It was then removed from the home.

No other information was immediately released.