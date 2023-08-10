PLAINFIELD, Ind. — A Plainfield man was found guilty of conspiring with India-based co-conspirators to scam American victims, including the elderly, out of approximately $1.5 million as part of a Social Security number scam.

Vimalkumar Trivedi, 41, of Plainfield was sentenced to 46 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to possession of false identity documents and operating an unlicensed money transfer business.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Southern District of Indiana, Trivedi and his co-conspirators defrauded at least 17 victims from April 2017 through April 1, 2021, into sending cash to various locations, including Indianapolis via FedEx.

While 17 victims and a total amount of around $1.5 million in losses were confirmed during the investigation, law enforcement agents said an additional 50 people were suspected to also be victims in the identity theft scheme.

Trivedi and his co-conspirators reportedly masqueraded as federal agents and told victims that their Social Security numbers had been found in connection to criminal activity and told the victims that if they didn’t sent large sums of cash in the mail that they would be arrested.

“Mr. Trivedi’s conspirators threatened and scared innocent victims into sending him large sums of money in a vile scheme for which he deserves to be held fully accountable,” said Special Agent in Charge Welber Hickman of the NCIS Norfolk Field Office.

Trivedi is said to have used at least 53 different false identification documents in order to pick up and receive the packages sent via FedEx by the victims. Trivedi reportedly kept $60,000 of the money stolen from victims while sending the rest to his associates.

“International fraud conspiracies steal from hard-working people using lies, manipulation, and fear,” said U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana, Zachary A. Myers. “These vicious crimes often devastate families and individuals victimized by these heartless thieves. The sentence in this case demonstrates that fraudsters seeking a quick buck will pay a heavy price for their crimes.”

As part of his sentence, Trivedi will serve three years on probation after his release from federal prison.