BLOOMFIELD, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Greene County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing juvenile.

On December 26th at 12:45 a.m., police said deputies were called to a home on Baseline Road in Bloomfield to locate a missing runaway juvenile, Caitlin R. Williams.

Caitlin’s mom, Jaime Bower, gave police the names of her closest friends, but none of them could provide her location.

GCSO said she was last seen wearing a black sweater with no hood and Christmas pajama pants that had pictures on them,

She is approximately 5’05” with brown shoulder-length hair.

Police said they are not sure if she left in a vehicle or on foot.

Caitlin’s phone has been turned off since she left her house around 11 p.m. on Christmas day.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Greene County Sheriff’s Office at (812) 384-4411.