BLUFFTON, Ind. (WEHT) — Sunday afternoon, Bluffton police responded to Jefferson Park to a report of a four-legged suspect who had stolen from people in a baseball diamond. Police say the suspect stole a baseball and was attempting to start a game of keep away.

The officer was able to call to him and recover the baseball, police say. The suspect was then placed in a patrol car and transported to the Bluffton Animal Shelter.

If you know who the suspect pictured below belongs to, you’re asked to contact the Bluffton Animal Shelter so he can be safely returned to the rightful owner.