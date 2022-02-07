Police: Gary police officer shot, in stable condition

GARY, Ind. (AP) — A Gary police officer has been shot and wounded while responding to reports of gunshots fired in the northwest Indiana city.

Police say Sgt. William Fazekas was listed in stable condition Monday at a hospital. Public Information Officer Lt. Dawn Westerfield says the 32-year veteran of the department was shot about 1 p.m. CST while responding to a call about active shots fired.

A manhunt was underway in Gary on Monday afternoon for the suspect. Gary police are being assisted in the search by the Lake County Sheriff’s Department Aviation Unit, as well as the Special Operations and patrol units. Fazekas is assigned to the Gary Police Department’s Violent Crimes Division.