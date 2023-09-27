HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Indiana State Police arrested a man in Knox County on Tuesday after he allegedly drove away from a traffic stop before it was completed.

According to a release, a trooper stopped the driver of a PT Cruiser at 2nd Street and Executive Boulevard in Vincennes just before 8 p.m. for driving without headlights. Authorities say the driver gave false information about his identity and then drove away before the traffic stop was completed. The trooper attempted to stop the driver again, but authorities say the driver refused to stop and continued north on US 41 and then north on Old 41 to Oaktown.

Police say the driver eventually stopped at a residence in Oaktown and was taken into custody without further incident. The arresting officer identified the driver as Robert Biehl, 59, of Bridgeport, Illinois. Authorities say Biehl had an outstanding warrant for failure to appear out of Lawrence County, Illinois.

Biehl was arrested and taken to the Knox County Jail on the following charges:

Resisting law enforcement with a vehicle – Felony

Failure to identify – Misdemeanor

Failure to appear

