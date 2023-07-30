MUNCIE, Ind. – Police in Muncie are investigating a disturbance near East Willard Street and South Hackley Street.

According to the Muncie Police Department, officers responded just after 1 a.m. for a reported disturbance, however they could not clarify the nature of their investigation.

An eye witness told FOX59 a block party turned violent when at least one shooter opened fire into a crowd of people.

“We were there and then we were just dancing, hanging out, the eye witness said. “Then you just see everybody ducking down screaming.”

Authorities confirmed that multiple victims were hurt in the incident, but could not confirm they were shot.

Police and a SWAT vehicle surrounded the intersection between Willard and Hackley for their investigation for several hours.

One person has been confirmed dead, and multiple others wounded. To learn more please view here.