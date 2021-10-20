Police investigate vandalism at Islamic Center of Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON, Ind (WEHT) – Police are investigating an incident that occurred on Monday morning at the Islamic Center of Bloomington.

Detectives say a man was shown on surveillance footage causing damage to picnic tables, trash cans, toys and an air conditioning unit. The Islamic Center of Bloomington says the damage is significant and their community is reeling. They say it’s not the first time the center has been vandalized, but every time it’s disturbing.

Bloomington Police say they have swabbed the area for DNA evidence are actively searching for the man. The Monroe County Prosecutor’s Office says at this point it’s impossible to know if this will be classified as a hate crime, but that it is a possibility.