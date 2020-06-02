Police walk with protesters in Indianapolis

Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW)
by: Michelle Kaufman
(Courtesy Kelly Reinke/WXIN)
INDIANAPOLIS (WEHT/WXIN) — On Monday night, police walked down Meridian Street with protesters in Indianapolis.
Our sister station WXIN was there.
Lighthearted moment during #Indianapolis protests tonight. Hundreds marched north towards the governor’s mansion. They were met by @IndStatePolice and @IMPDnews. After hours of chanting today, protestors hugged the officers and shook their hands. pic.twitter.com/p5GAnxoXho— Kelly Reinke (@KellyReinkeTV) June 2, 2020
Officers are now marching with protestors in #Indianapolis one hour after the curfew took effect in Marion County. This @IMPDnews officer says “we have got to work together” pic.twitter.com/IXe0aDoTBr— Kelly Reinke (@KellyReinkeTV) June 2, 2020
This man was one of the leaders of the protest tonight in #Indianapolis. He says over the last few days he’s been hit with pepper balls and tear gas. Tonight, he walked with an @IMPDnews officer. He hopes it sends a message of peace and solidarity. pic.twitter.com/bkuHDL7VnB— Kelly Reinke (@KellyReinkeTV) June 2, 2020
Pretty amazing to see @IndStatePolice walking with protesters after they marched to the governor’s mansion pic.twitter.com/XY0xR5gJTO— robb ressler (@RobbResslerTV) June 2, 2020
