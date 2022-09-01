INDIANAPOLIS – Police and the prosecutor will provide an update in a weekend shooting that killed a Dutch soldier and wounded two others.
Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears and officials with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department will hold a news conference at 10:30 a.m. Thursday.
The shooting happened around 3:30 a.m. Saturday. Simmie Poetsema, 26, was shot to death as he and two fellow soldiers returned to the Hampton Inn in the 100 block of South Meridian Street.
The soldiers were part of a Dutch military contingent that was training at the Muscatatuck Urban Training Center in Jennings County.
Police announced Tuesday that 22-year-old Shamar Duncan had been arrested on a preliminary murder charge in the case.
The shooting stemmed from a sidewalk confrontation in which someone ended up on the ground.
Minutes after the confrontation, sources said, a Ford F-150 truck pulled up outside the Hampton Inn and someone fired at the soldiers. Poetsema died from his wounds.