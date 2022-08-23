Image of the location where the crash happened on SR 46 in Riley, Indiana.

RILEY, Ind. (WEHT) — Newly released police documents might shed some light on what led to the tragic accident that claimed the lives of three Indiana State University students.

According to the document, one of the crash survivors told police they were driving back from an Indiana University house party where they had all been drinking. The survivor told police the driver was going around 90 mph, but he doesn’t remember much after that.

Police say a witness on scene saw some of the students’ final moments. According to the report, the witness had trouble seeing because of the massive downpour of rain. The witness told police they heard a loud noise and saw a “very bright flash that seemed fake”.

The police report states that as the witness came around the corner, they saw a car on fire that had crashed into a tree. The witness heroically pulled two of the victims out of the car, the document states, but he believed more may have been trapped inside.

The Vigo County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the three that died were 18-year-old Christian Eubanks of Waukegan, Illinois, 19-year-old Jayden Musili of Fort Wayne, and 19-year-old Caleb VanHooser of Liberty Township Ohio.