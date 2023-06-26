VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Update: Vincennes Police have identified the deceased in last weekend’s murder investigation.

According to police, the deceased was 30-year-old Sterline Antoine Joseph, of Vincennes.

According to a release from the Vincennes Police Department, around 7 a.m. on Saturday, police responded to a call regarding a woman who was bleeding from multiple stab wounds at the 1400 block of Audubon Road. When authorities arrived, the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Following an investigation, police arrested 63-year-old Fritzner Antoine, and he was charged with murder.

According to a probable cause affidavit filed in Knox County Circuit Court, Joseph’s children told police that the knife found on scene had been the one used to kill their mother.

Police said that in an interview with the suspect, that Antoine confessed to the murder.

“Antoine stated that Victim 1 ‘humiliated’ him and continually left her children with him. Antoine stated that he selected a ‘gold’ ‘table knife’ from near the sink in the residence. Antoine stated that he intended to ‘flog’ Victim 1 for being disrespectful to him, he had the knife in his hand, so he ‘did it’.” Probable Cause Affidavit filed in Knox County Court

Police said when they told Antoine that Joseph had died and he was under arrest for murder, he responded “yes, I agree.”

Court records indicate that a judge ordered Antoine held in custody without bond as he awaits an initial court hearing.