Police: Vincennes Man arrested after attempted escape from hospital

KNOX CO, Ind (WEHT) – A Vincennes man has been arrested after police say he attempted to escape from a hospital.

Police were patrolling in the area of 6th and Cullup Streets in Vincennes around 2 a.m. Friday when they say they pulled over Matthew Patton, 25, for a defective headlight.

Officers say Patton showed signs of impairment and failed field sobriety tests. Officers also searched his vehicle and found what they say was later identified as an amphetamine pill.

Patton was taken to an area hospital for a blood test. Police say when the handcuffs were removed for the blood draw, Patton ran from the room towards the Emergency Department.

Officers quickly caught up with him, and, after a brief struggle, handcuffed him again. Patton was taken to the Knox County Jail. He faces several charges, including operating a vehicle while intoxicated and attempted escape.