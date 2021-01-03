Polish sausage products sold in Indiana recalled

(WEHT) – Courage Production, LLC. is recalling approximately 1,645 pounds of fully cooked Polish sausage products due to misbranding and an undeclared allergen.

That’s according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service.

The sausage products labeled as “TETON WATERS RANCH POLISH SAUSAGE,” could contain mozzarella cheese.

The products were produced on Oct. 9, 2020.

The following products are subject to recall:

10-oz. vacuum-packed packages of four “TETON WATERS RANCH POLISH SAUSAGE” with lot code “202831,” “Use or Freeze By JAN/8/21” date and bear establishment number “Est. 6024” on the side of the packaging label.

These items were shipped to retail locations in Indiana and other states.









