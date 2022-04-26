TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WEHT) — One of country music’s most recognizable voices is coming to the Vigo County Fair on Sunday, July 17, 2022! A spokesperson with the fair says they’re excited to announce the 2022 Entertainment Headliner is Josh Turner.

Josh Turner, who has sold more than 8.5 million units and has amassed over 2.5 billion online streams, will headline the night with multi-platinum and three-time Grammy nominated Joe Nichols!

The concert will take place at the Vigo County Fairgrounds in Terre Haute, Indiana. Gates will open at 6:00 p.m. and the show will begin at 7:00 p.m. General Admission and VIP tickets can be purchased at www.vigofair.com.