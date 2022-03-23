ROCHESTER, Ind. (WEHT) — Numerous drugs, guns and thousands in cash were seized Monday during a search warrant arrest in northern Indiana.

Police say a narcotics investigation lead to the arrests of Seth Newcomb, 24, and Lazarus R Hernandez, 20, both from Rochester, Ind. Officers say during their search of the apartment, they found one pound of methamphetamine, cocaine, heroin, THC vape cartridges, two long guns, $4,259 in cash and drug paraphernalia.

Newcomb and Hernandez were both taken to the Fulton County Jail where they face criminal charges for dealing methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, dealing cocaine, possession of cocaine, dealing heroin, possession of heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia.