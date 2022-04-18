INDIANA (WEHT) — Where were you in 1992? Maybe you were watching Johnny Carson‘s final appearance as host of “The Tonight Show”. Perhaps you were in a movie theater enjoying Disney’s newest animated film Aladdin. Or, maybe you were at your local gas station buying a Powerball ticket for the very first time.

Three decades ago, Powerball had its start, selling its first ticket on April 19, 1992. And believe it or not, Indiana was home to Powerball’s very first jackpot winner during its beginning. Now, Powerball has spread across the nation to 45 states, offering nearly every American a chance to win big.

In addition to creating 1.7 billion prize winners over the past three decades, the game has generated more than $27 billion to fund vital public services and programs across the country.

“Every Powerball ticket purchased has raised money to benefit good causes,” says Sarah Taylor, Executive Director of the Hoosier Lottery. “Purchases in Indiana help support local police and firefighters’ pensions, the Teachers’ Retirement Fund and the Lottery Surplus Fund.”

Along with having the first Powerball jackpot winner in 1992, Indiana leads the nation in Powerball jackpot wins with 39. With growing jackpots, the Hoosier Lottery continues to emphasize responsible gaming. Players are encouraged to keep play positive by knowing their game, setting a limit and keeping it fun.