INDIANA (WEHT) – Hoosiers better have their mail-in absentee applications in on Thursday.

Indiana Secretary of State Holli Sullivan says that April 21 is the final day for a circuit court clerk to receive an absentee ballot application from an applicant requesting delivery of an absentee ballot by mail. The application to request a mail-in ballot must be received no later than 11:59 p.m., 12 days before the election.

Applications may be submitted to the circuit court clerk in person or by mail, fax, email, or online through the Indiana Voter Portal. Hoosiers with print disabilities can visit this website to request a ballot that allows the use of personal assistive technology devices to vote.