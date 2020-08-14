Proposed budget raises questions

VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT)– The travel and entertainment industry have taken a hard hit during the pandemic. Visitor and convention centers across the country are having to make budget cuts. Evansville’s CVB is no exception but there are questions what’s being cut and not.

Vanderburgh County Council Vice President Angela Koehler Lindsey is wondering why Evansville’s Convention & Visitors Bureau leaders are cutting their advertising budget by nearly 80%.

“When we went into the budget hearings this year we asked all of our department heads, due to COVID, to make sure they flat lined where ever they could in the budgets and reduce where ever they could,” said Koehler Lindsey.

The CVP is still planning to give their new executive director, Jim Wood, a 36% raise. If approved by county council, Wood’s salary will be $170,000 by 2021.

“When you look at it on paper, it is alarming to see this person has a 36% increase when we know so many people are losing their jobs,” Koehler Lindsey explained. “There was a big search to get the best possible person for that job. I know there is a contract that’s involved.”

This money will not be taken from Vanderburgh County tax payers, the Convention & Visitors Bureau is funded by tax money local hotels bring in. More visitors also means more money for local restaurants and business owners.

“So that’s why we want to get so many conventions, and we want to get soccer tournaments,” said Koehler Lindsey. “We want to get people to come into our community because that helps us provide those attractions for our citizens.”

The CVB also wants to more money towards capital projects, including the new Deaconess Aquatic Center. Even with these proposed increases, council members say the CVBs budget is less than last year’s.

(This story was originally published on Aug. 12, 2020)

