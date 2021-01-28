Proposed law would make FAFSA completion mandatory for Indiana high schoolers

INDIANA (WEHT) – A bill in the Indiana State Senate would require all high school seniors at public schools across the state to fill out a FAFSA form.

FAFSA stands for Free Application for Federal Student Aid. It is a free form that students and families must fill out in order to qualify for financial aid in college. The bill is sponsored by State Sen. Jean Leising who said middle-class Hoosiers may not be taking advantage of the program.

“I realized that probably a lot of middle-income people, for sure, weren’t taking advantage of it because they thought it’s only for people with lower income. The truth is, it helps a lot of people in different ways,” she said.

While Louisiana became the first state to require students to complete FAFSA forms in 2018, a similar bill was passed in Illinois in 2019.

