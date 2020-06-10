Prosecutor asks state police to investigate Indy shooting

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The special prosecutor named to oversee the May 6 shooting death of a black man by an Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officer is asking the Indiana State Police to handle the investigation.

Madison County Deputy Prosecutor Rosemary Khoury says it is in the best interest of all that an independent agency look into the fatal shooting of 21-year-old Dreasjon Reed.

According to police, Reed was shot to death by four-year veteran Dejoure Mercer.

Police have said Reed was shot in an exchange of gunfire with an officer after a chase. Another officer, Steven Scott was disciplined after he was captured on video following the shooting remarking the shooting will result in a closed-casket funeral.