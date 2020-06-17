Prosecutor: Security guard, patient killed by hospital guard

Lake County Sheriff’s squad cars are parked outside of Community Hospital in Munster, Ind., Tuesday, June 16, 2020, as a fatal shooting investigation is conducted. A psychiatric patient disarmed and fatally shot a retired police officer at the northwest Indiana hospital early Tuesday before another retired officer working security at the hospital fatally shot the patient, a sheriff said. (Lucas Gonzalez/The Times via AP)

MUNSTER, Ind. (AP) — A retired sheriff’s deputy and psychiatric patient at an Indiana hospital who were involved in a struggle were both killed when another security guard opened fire on the patient.

Authorities initially said the patient at Community Hospital in Munster, identified by the Lake County coroner’s office as 22-year-old Jamal Williams of Lansing, Illinois, disarmed and fatally shot 59-year-old Ryan Askew and was then killed by the second security guard.

Lake County Prosecutor Bernard Carter said Benny Freeman, another retired Lake County deputy working security at the hospital, opened fire after Askew begged Freeman to shoot as Williams was choking him to near unconsciousness.

The gunfire caused the deaths of both men.

(This story was originally published on June 16, 2020)