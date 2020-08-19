Prosecutors: Envelope DNA linked man to cold case assaults

SHELBYVILLE, Ind. (AP) — A man is being held on a $20 million bond after authorities say he was linked to a series of sexual assaults in a central Indiana county more than 30 years ago by his DNA on an envelope for a utility bill payment.

Shelby County Prosecutors say 57-year-old Steven Ray Hessler of Greensburg faces 24 charges including two counts of rape, nine counts of criminal deviate conduct and seven counts of burglary in connection with the attacks that occurred between 1982 and 1985.

Court documents say investigators used a DNA sample from one attack, a 1986 prison interview with a Hessler associate and a recent utility bill payment to narrow their focus to Hessler.

