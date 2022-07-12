TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — In a filing in the Southern District of Indiana United States District Court, prosecutors have announced they will not seek the death penalty against the man accused in the shooting death of Terre Haute Police Detective and FBI Task Force Officer Greg Ferency.

A grand jury indicted Shane Meehan in January with the murder of a federal officer, attempted arson of federal property, and using a firearm during a crime of violence causing death. Meehan is accused of killing Detective Ferency outside of the FBI’s Terre Haute offices on July 7, 2021.

During a previous hearing, the judge set a pre-trial status conference in the case of Shane Meehan for July 28.