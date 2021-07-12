Public visitation Monday for fallen THPD Det. Greg Ferency

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A large gathering of family, friends and community members is expected to arrive at the Hulman Center Monday afternoon to pay tribute to fallen Terre Haute Police Det. Greg Ferency.

Ferency was killed Wednesday during what authorities have called an “ambush” outside the FBI Indianapolis Resident Agency in Terre Haute.

Since his death, police have stood guard over his body 24/7. Every time the body is moved to a different location, an American flag is draped over the casket and it is accompanied by a full police escort.

Ferency’s body arrived at the Hulman Center Monday morning in preparation for a visitation to be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Services will continue the following day.

Gov. Eric Holcomb directed flags across Vigo County to be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Tuesday.

The funeral service will be held beginning at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the Hulman Center. Following the service, a procession will head east on Cherry Street, turning south on 9th Street toward Wabash Avenue. The procession will continue east on Wabash to Ferency’s final resting place at Calvary Cemetery.

The procession will stop at the Terre Haute Police Department where the final 10-42 for Det. Ferency will be dispatched.

A 40ft by 60ft Garrison flag will be hung at Brown and Wabash. Once in position, only the procession will be allowed to drive under the flag.

A memorial fund has been set up at First Financial Bank, according to the Terre Haute Police Department. Monetary donations can be made at any First Financial Bank to the Greg Ferency Memorial Fund. Proceeds will go to the Ferency family.