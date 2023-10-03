FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — With the start of October comes the dreams of crunchy leaves, haunted houses and most importantly pumpkin patches.

Here is a list of some of the best places to pick up pumpkins for the whole family this fall!

Beasley’s Orchard

Danville, Indiana

This orchard not only offers a pumpkin patch but also an apple orchard. A market is open every day from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. with fresh produce available for purchase. Through the end of October, you can attend all the fall festivities, with a corn maze, hayride and even apple cannons. Tickets range from $10 to $14 based on weekend versus weekday rates. For more information head to their website.

Located at 2304 E Main Street, Danville, IN 46122

Russell Farms Pumpkin Patch

Noblesville, Indiana

Russell Farms offers more than just produce as the farm is transformed to provide entertainment for the whole family. During the week, people can visit the country store and during the weekend the farm is transformed for family fun. This year features two scavenger mazes, one 5 acres and the other 10, with prizes if you finish. Along with the pumpkin patch families can also head to the petting zoo and even take a trip down the giant inflatable slide. For more information head to their website.

Located at 12290 E. 191ST Street, Noblesville, IN 46060

Steele Farms

Decatur, Indiana

This farm offers anything from pumpkin picking to a special corn maze to honor the critters on the farm. Steele Farms also offers a fun twist to the usual corn maze by adding an investigative game of who kidnapped the farmer.

Written on the farm’s website the game is described as, “a fun way to make sure you have traveled throughout all parts of the maze seeking out just who could be responsible for the crime.” Prices vary based on the activity families choose to do so for more information head to their website.

Located at 5525 W 300 N, Decatur, IN 46733

Kent’s Cucurbits

Brookston, Indiana

This pumpkin patch provides a more traditional experience for fall lovers. With a 3 to 4-acre corn maze, the focus of this patch is on family fun. The Kent family has owned the farm for over 150 years and provides participants with the opportunity to pick a pre-picked pumpkin or one of their own. For more information head to their website.

Located at 1595 State Rd 18, Brookston, IN 47923

Thistleberry Farm

South Bend, Indiana

Thistleberry Farms offers an abundance of activities for those wanting to make a day trip. From the super slide, to the pedal cars, to the jumping pillows the farm offers fun for the whole family. For the first week of October, you can also visit the Sunflower fields in bloom, weather permitting of course. For more information head to their website.

Located at 61391 Mayflower Rd, South Bend, IN 46614

Armand’s Harper Valley Farm

Westport, Indiana

Armand’s Harper Valley Farm offers one thing the rest of the patches on the list don’t, a sunflower maze. While this farm has all the traditional aspects of the pumpkin patch it takes away the corn stalks and substitutes it for blooming sunflowers. Mums are also available for sale as this farm blooms for fall. For more information head to their website.

Located at 13094 S County Rd 600 W, Westport, IN 47283