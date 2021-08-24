Purdue: 75% of students and staff vaccinated for COVID-19

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind (AP) – Purdue University officials say nearly 85 percent of Purdue University students living in residence halls on the West Lafayette campus say they’re fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Overall, school officials say 75 percent of students, faculty and staff associated with the West Lafayette campus — 40,496 — submitted proof of full vaccination just before classes began Monday. Of those, school officials say 84 percent of students living in residence halls reported being fully vaccinated, about the same percentage reported by Purdue’s athletes, according to data updated August 17.

The Journal & Courier reports that among Purdue’s faculty, 86 percent have shown proof of full vaccination.